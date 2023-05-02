Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas hang out with Florence Pugh and Ashley Park at Met Gala after party. See pic

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra ended the first Monday in May at the Met Gala after party where the couple spent time with actors Florence Pugh, Ashley Park and Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. The actor had worn a black strapless gown by Valentino earlier in the evening. The party of five were sitting close to one another when they were captured by photographers at the event held at the Standard Hotel in New York City. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra switches to red for MET Gala afterparty, rocks a shirt gown with tie. See pic)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra partied with Florence Pugh, Ashley Park and Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli on Monday night.

A fan account on Twitter shared a candid photograph of the group. In it, Nick Jonas and Pierpaolo are sitting next to one another, while Florence and Ashley are sitting on the other side. Priyanka is seen crouching on the ground while holding Florence's hand. Nick and Florence both have a drink in hand.

Priyanka was dressed in a long red dress shirt with a black tie; she had her hair done up as well. Nick wore a black suit paired casually with sneakers. Other Hollywood celebrities who attended the same after-party included Janelle Monáe, Ariana DeBose, Jenna Ortega and Olivia Rodrigo.

Florence and Ashley arrived together at the after-party. The two actors had spent the day together. Ashley shared a selfie with Florence Pugh in Central Park on her Instagram Story, and wrote over the photo, "Pretty perfect way to start a Met gala day and the month of Mayyyyy." Florence recently shaved off her head and wore a black and white collared mini dress for the night party. Ashley, on the other hand, was dressed in a black glittering mini dress and sleeveless blazer, paired with knee-high black boots.

On the Met Gala red carpet, while the couple was being interviewed by Vogue magazine, Nick shared that the event had a special meaning for them. He stated that the event has become a 'date night' for them over the years. He said, "It is, and for us it was like the beginning of our love story. Six, seven years ago. And, here we are now."

Nick and Priyanka got married on December 1, 2018, in India. They welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Jonas, last January.

