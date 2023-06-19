Priyanka Chopra shares adorable pic of Nick Jonas reading to Malti, fan says he's ‘prepping her for IIT JEE’

Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet message for husband Nick Jonas and father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr on the occasion of Father's Day and also remembered her late father Dr Ashok Chopra. She shared an adorable picture of Nick reading a book to Malti as she listened to him, while sitting in his lap, and one of father-in-law standing with Malti in his arms. She also shared a throwback picture of her parents Dr Ashok Chopra and Dr Madhu Chopra. Also read: Priyanka Chopra's birthday post for 'best friend' mom Madhu Chopra features dad Ashok Chopra, daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka's Father's Day post

Priyanka Chopra shared a few pictures of family members on Father's Day.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “He is your biggest champion.. He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them. I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky.”

In a message for her father-in-law, the actor added, “Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday.” She ended the note, saying, “Happy Father’s Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you papa.”

Nick's reaction to Priyanka's post

Nick Jonas reacted to the post with a heart emoji. Saba Ali Khan commented on her post, “Happy Father's Day. Dads have a special place for all daughters that no one can replace.” Priyanka's manager Anjula Acharia wrote, “God bless. Sending love to the Papa’s and you.”

Fans react to Malti's pictures

Fans especially loved Nick and Malti's candid picture. A fan reacted, “Oh my heart, such a beautiful caring pic of Nick and MM. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads.” Another joked, “Nick prepping Malti Marie for IIT JEE.” One more wrote, “Happy Father's Day Jiju, Papa J and your papa! Wonderful Dads, blessed!”

Earlier, Priyanka's mom Dr Madhu Chopra had told Newindianexpress.com about how she as a grandmother helps Nick and Priyanka in bringing up Malti. She said, "Priyanka and Nick already discussed being equally involved as parents. I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers.” She often spends time with Malti when the couple are busy with their work commitments.

