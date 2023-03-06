Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas raise temperature in sultry new photoshoot, fan say 'you both slayed'

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a bunch of fresh photos from the Valentino fashion show in Paris on Sunday. She wore a bright pink kaftan-style outfit in bright pink and high heels. She was joined by singer-husband Nick Jonas for the event, who was dressed in a black suit. (Also read: ht )

Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, “Thank you for having us @maisonvalentino. Congratulations @pppiccioli…the new collection is so special! #ValentinoBlackTie Photographer: @nicolasgerardin Make up: @morgane_martini Hair: @thibaudsalducci Wardrobe: @luxurylaw In @maisonvalentino and @bulgari jewelry.”

The first couple of photos showed Priyanka posing solo in a lobby next to a glass wall. The third photo showed her posing while Nick put his face next to her shoulder and in her hair while holding her by her waist. The final photo showed Nick holding her while she looked at the camera with one leg wrapped around Nick.

Fans of the couple loved their new photoshoot. “Kya baat hai Beautiful cutie Superb Love you,” wrote a fan. “So beautiful and perfect pri,” wrote another.

Priyanka and Nick arrived in Paris for the fashion week on Saturday. They were also seen walking hand in hand outside an eatery, by the paparazzi. At the fashion show, Nick and Priyanka also posed for photos with Florence Pugh.

Priyanka will soon be seen in Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden and executive-produced by the Russo Brothers. The trailer for the same will release on Monday. The Indian version of Citadel is being created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The action-packed series stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan.

The trailer for Citadel was supposed to release on March 2 but was postponed. As per Deadline, the makers decided to delay the trailer launch in light of the tragic events in Greece where a passenger train collided with a freight train, claiming at least 38 lives, with scores of others injured.

It is unclear what exactly the contents of the trailer are but is believed to take place (at least in part) on a train as suggested by the recently released first-look images of stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden that feature them in a luxury dining car. "Out of respect for our international community and due to yesterday's devastating breaking news from Greece, we are respectfully holding on sharing the official trailer for Citadel," Prime Video said in a note to media.

