Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share birthday wishes for her mother Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating the birthday of her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra. Both of them took to Instagram on Wednesday to share posts dedicated to her.

Priyanka Chopra shared an except from her autobiography, Unfinished, in which she wrote about how she was always in awe of her mother. "My mother was a combination of intellect and allure. As she would get ready to meet guests I would study her carefully applying her makeup, creams, and perfumes and then getting dressed for the evening. Her wardrobe was all color - chiffon saris in floral prints hot pinks, bright oranges, deep reds, golden yellowe...Her long, dark hair hung to her waist, and she usually wore it down in a braid or in a bun at the nape of her neck. I loved watching her put on her makeup -kajal to line her eyes, lipstick, and always a red bindi in the center of of her forehead. I longed to be like her someday: elegant, eloquent, impeccably dressed, impossibly glamorous. She exuded quiet confidence and total competence-which, together with her natural sense of style, made her magnetic. Whether she was dressed in a French chiffon sari for work or in a pair of white bell-bottoms and big sunglasses on vacation, she was the epitome of beauty in my eyes," she wrote.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy birthday mom. Missing our ritual of celebrating your special day together. Love you loads… see you real soon @drmadhuakhourichopra."

Nick, too, shared a post dedicated to his 'incredible mother-in-law. "Happy birthday to my incredible mother-in-law @madhumalati," he wrote with a picture of the two of them.

Last month, Madhu was in news for her tweet on Priyanka and Deepika Padukone. In a recent photoshoot, Priyanka wore a snug black dress and her pose reminded fans of a similar photoshoot done by Deepika. A tabloid shared pictures of the two actors and asked everyone who wore the outfit better. Reacting to it, Madhu wrote, "Only a blind will think they are wearing same@outfit. Besides Pri always carries Haute couture better."

A comment read, "Aunty is so embarrassing." Reacting to it, Madhu wrote, "Stating facts is not embarrassing."