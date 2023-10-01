Priyanka Chopra reacts as Nick Jonas posts her candid pic with him and Simu Liu; Malti Marie makes cameo in new post

Singer Nick Jonas gave his fans a glimpse of how the month of September was for him with the Jonas Brothers concert and also his 31st birthday. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Nick posted a string of pictures that also featured his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra glows in all-black look, joins Nick Jonas for a date night after back to back concerts)

Nick shares pics with Priyanka, Adam Sandler, Simu Liu

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and Simu Liu at a Jonas Brothers show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first photo, Nick posed with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas at one of their concerts. The trio posed with actor Adam Sandler in the next picture. The next picture showed Priyanka talking with Allison Hsu as actor Simu Liu and Nick looked at her. Allison is Simu's girlfriend. Nick also posted pictures from his birthday celebrations.

Nick posts photo of Malti

In a photo, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was seen standing in a farm with her hands on her waist as she looked at the animals near her. The last photo featured a selfie of Nick in a mustard outfit. Sharing the pictures, Nick simply wrote, "September." Priyanka shared Nick's post on her Instagram Stories. She shared the photo featuring her, Nick, Allison and Simu. The actor wrote, "What am I even saying @simuliu @allison."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka wrote a note on Instagram.

About Nick and Priyanka

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Jonas Brothers have been touring across different cities in the US for their shows. Priyanka has been a part of several of them cheering for her husband. She also was present at the concert where Nick celebrated his birthday. Sharing a post for him on Instagram, she wrote, "Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby @nickjonas."

Priyanka and Nick got married in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Priyanka's projects

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka was recently seen in Citadel, which was created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. She will be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State. Priyanka also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON