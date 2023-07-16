Priyanka Chopra giggles, makes faces as Nick Jonas tries to untie her ponytail in moving car. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of her husband-singer Nick Jonas trying to untie her ponytail. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka posted a clip as they travelled inside a car. Priyanka and Nick Jonas attended the Wimbledon Women’s Final on Saturday. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Wimbledon; US Open cracks a tennis joke)

Nick helped Priyanka with her hairdo

Priyanka Chopra posted a video also featuring Nick Jonas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video started with Priyanka leaning towards Nick as he looked at her hair with the torch of his phone camera. Throughout the video, Priyanka giggled, laughed and made faces as Nick helped her with her hair. The video ended with Nick shaking his head as Priyanka said 'ow'. She also shared that Nick was successful in untying her hair. Priyanka captioned the post, "Ponytails are complicated."

Nick shared photos with Priyanka

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nick also posted a bunch of pictures and videos on Instagram. In the first photo, Priyanka rested her head on his shoulder as she clicked a selfie. He also shared a picture of Priyanka giving a close glimpse as she held their tickets. In the clip, Marketa Vondrousova was seen receiving her award after her win.

Priyanka and Nick also posed in front of trophies as they smiled for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Nick captioned the post, "Beautiful day out at the tennis with my (red heart emoji). Such an honour to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam." He geo-tagged the location as Wimbeldon Lawn Tennis Grounds.

Nick and Priyanka at the match

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka, for the event, wore a printed green and black dress paired with black open-toe legging boots. She accessorised her look with black sunglasses and a blue clutch purse. Nick wore a white shirt, a brown suit with a matching tie and sunglasses. Earlier, the official page of Wimbledon posted a photo of the couple on Twitter. "All set for the finals! Welcome to #Wimbledon, Priyanka and Nick," the tweet read.

The Wimbledon women's singles final was played between Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur. Unseeded Czech Republic player Marketa Vondrousova clinched her maiden Wimbledon title, defeating No 6 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 6-4 in the 2023 Wimbledon final on Saturday.

Priyanka's projects

Priyanka will be seen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. She also has Heads of State in the pipeline alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON