Priyanka Chopra was going through a hard time when she moved to New York in the spring of 2016 to shoot for the television show Quantico. She was not only dealing with a break-up but also still reeling from the death of her father, Dr Ashok Chopra, in 2013.

In her memoir, Unfinished, Priyanka talked about how she dealt with the low phase. She stopped going out completely, except for the shoot, and put on almost 20 pounds (around 9 kgs). She could also not sleep at night.

"When I wasn't feeling numb, I felt lonely, sad, and isolated. No one understood what was going on inside me, because I didn't tell anyone," she wrote in her book, according to E! News. She did not even confide in her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka is now married to Nick Jonas. After a whirlwind romance, they tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018. They had two wedding ceremonies - Hindu and Christian - to respect each other’s traditions.

Unfinished, which released earlier this week, chronicles Priyanka’s childhood, facing racism during her teenage years in the US, winning Miss India and Miss World, and the challenges she faced while navigating a career in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Priyanka was recently seen in back-to-back Netflix films - We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She is currently shooting for the Amazon series Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden and Ashleigh Cummings. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will serve as executive producers on the show, in which she plays a spy.

Apart from this, Priyanka has a number of projects in the pipeline, including The Matrix 4, Text For You, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling and an unscripted Amazon series tentatively titled Sangeet, which she will executive produce with Nick.