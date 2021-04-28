Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra on her mental health during lockdown: 'Talking instead of binge-watching TV has been helpful'
In a new interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed that 'having a sense of purpose' and surrounding herself with people she loves helped her stay sane during the Covid-19 lockdown.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently opened up about how she kept herself sane during the lockdown.

Priyanka Chopra spent the Covid-19 induced lockdown with Nick Jonas in the US. The actor shared pictures and videos of the couple keeping themselves busy during their time indoors. Priyanka even finished and released her memoir, Unfinished during the period. The actor has now opened up about how she took care of her mental health.

In a chat with an international publication, The White Tiger star confessed that like many others, she too sat on her couch and binge-watched television for hours. However, it lasted not more than two weeks.

"After that, I was like, 'Alright, gotta find a sense of purpose to stay sane'," she recalled, in a conversation with Byrdie. "I think a couple of things that really worked for my sanity and my mental health were, one, having a sense of purpose every given day, deciding that I’m going to work on something that’s larger than myself, which is outside of myself."

"Second, to surround myself with people that I love. So I had my husband, my dogs, whenever I could include people in my bubble—but also staying in touch with family and friends, taking the time to put someone on Facetime and do whatever you’re doing and just chat. I think that talking instead of just binge-watching TV has been really, really been helpful for me," she added.

She also revealed that she was previously someone who wasn't consistent with her workout regime, confessing that she would make excuses to skip the gym. However, during the lockdown, she ensured she worked out and now, she works out at least four times a week.

"Especially with lockdown, we’ve learned how to do easy workouts at home, which don’t require a gym or a treadmill or a reformer, and it makes such a difference. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to go back to making excuses again," she confessed.

Nick Jonas reveals life lessons learned from Priyanka Chopra: 'She's taught me about taking it easy'

In the past year, Priyanka has been busy with numerous projects. This includes wrapping the filming of The Matrix 4, Text For You and currently shooting for her upcoming series Citadel, releasing her memoir, appearing in The White Tiger, announcing the Oscars nomination, and launching her restaurant in New York.

