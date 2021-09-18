Priyanka Chopra on her music career: 'It was futile to spend more time there'

Priyanka Chopra has tried her hand at acting, producing movies, backing tech firms, writing an autobiography and even launching her own hair care brand. However, he agrees that even for her, trying to make it big as a singer could have been a futile effort.

Priyanka released her first single In My City in 2012 and collaborated with US rapper and singer Pitbull on their 2013 song Exotic. However, she could not find much success at it. Speaking at a recent event, Priyanka said she knows when to quit something that is not working for her.

“It looks like I’m the person who’s choosing everything in my life, but it’s not true. I’m just like anybody else. I have spent a lot of time invested in things which were just not working, and I just stayed and stayed, but at some point, you have to choose yourself. Like, when I take my music, for example, I stayed to try it, but I had to recognise when it was not living up to my standards. I knew that it was futile to spend more time there and that’s important to understand,” she said at the Times LitFest.

After Exotic's release, Pitbull had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I have collaborated with many artists and thoroughly enjoyed working with them. It’s a different experience when there is more than one artist working on a track. So, I had an amazing time working with Priyanka on Exotic. I didn't really know her very much, but we loved the song. I was very positive about the track; it had an upbeat music and the wonderful voice of Priyanka.”

Priyanka is now focusing on her many other ventures. She is currently shooting for her web series debut, Citadel, with Richard Madden. She will also be seen in a small role in Keanu Reeves' Matrix: Resurrections and in Text For You with Sam Heughan. She will also make her Bollywood comeback with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.