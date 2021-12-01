Priyanka Chopra opens up about ‘hard’ time in London, how Nick Jonas flew in just for dinners: 'He'd drop everything'

Priyanka Chopra spent almost all of this year in London, owing to her work commitments. In an interview, she said it’s been a ‘hard year’ being away from her husband Nick Jonas. The couple have a home in Los Angeles while Priyanka also has a house in London. The actor revealed Nick would fly in from LA to spend a day or even just to have dinner with Priyanka in London.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about juggling their careers and managing time for each other, Priyanka said: “We talk all the time, you know. We know each other’s hearts. We prioritise each other in everything that we do. We have very individual careers and we are both very clear about never interfering in each other’s professional lives.”

Speaking to InStyle magazine’s Laura Brown in a virtual interview, Priyanka added: “We’re always partners and assets and you know we have an opinion on each other’s thing. We’ll be each other’s champions. But those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take because we built our careers by ourselves for such a long time. But I think at the same time, it is very important to keep a check on the other person’s heart. And how they are feeling and prioritising that.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Praising Nick for going the extra mile for her, Priyanka said: “I have to say my husband’s amazing at doing that. Like I said, this year was hard for me, being in London. He would just drop everything, come in for even like a day. Just have dinner with my and fly back. Stuff like that. You know, you just have to prioritise each other and then everything feels right.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple, who got married in 2018, recently attended the British Fashion Awards 2021 in London and turned heads on the red carpet. Priyanka also featured in the Netflix special Jonas Brothers Family Roast, in which she took potshots at her husband.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra is Sati in Keanu Reeves' Matrix Resurrections, film's Korean poster confirms. See here

Priyanka will soon be seen in The Matrix Resurrections, in which she seemingly plays the grown up version of the character Sati. Her list of coming projects include Text For You and Citadel, for which she’s been in London. In Bollywood, Priyanka will feature in Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.