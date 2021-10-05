Priyanka Chopra poses with fans in Spain as she steps out for dinner amid Citadel shoot, see pic

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Spain, filming her series Citadel. While the actor has been posting pictures from her time in the country, a picture of Priyanka posing with a few fans at a restaurant has been shared online.

The official Instagram account of Vaqueta Gastro Mercat, a restaurant in Valencia, shared a picture of Priyanka posing with a couple of staff members. She wore a light pink playsuit with a black jacket over it. She tied her hair up into a bun and completed her look with a pair of cream-coloured shoes.

Priyanka travelled to Spain last week, with co-star Osy Ikhile. A few pictures from inside the flight were shared online, one of which was shared by Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra. In the picture, Priyanka sat on her seat with her legs crossed. She was also seen sipping on champagne in a picture shared by Osy.

Citadel will be Priyanka's first series for a digital platform. The actor stars alongside Game of Thrones alum and Eternals star Richard Madden. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will serve as executive producers.

Priyanka has shot most portions of the show in England before she and the team headed to Spain. On Sunday, she shared a picture from the sets. In the behind-the-scenes picture, she had her back towards the camera, with the sun shining behind her. Sharing the picture, Priyanka said, “Facing fears like the warrior she is…can’t wait for you to meet her. #BTS #Citadel.”

Besides the series, Priyanka has a number of projects in the pipeline. She will soon appear in The Matrix: Resurrections, led by Keanu Reeves. She also has Text For You, an untitled wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, Cowboy Ninja Viking, the Sangeet project with Nick Jonas and Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.