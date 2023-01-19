Priyanka Chopra poses with Malti for magazine, recalls her premature birth complications: 'She was as big as my hand'

Priyanka Chopra has finally shared intimate details of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' birth. The actor, who has refrained from sharing even pictures of Malti's face on social media, spoke about her premature birth, why she chose to go the surrogacy way and more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to British Vogue, Priyanka said her daughter was born a full trimester too early. “I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand,” Priyanka said. “I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her.” She added, “I didn’t know if she would make it or not.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said she had medical complications which meant she could not carry a child herself. “I had medical complications,” she said, “this was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months.”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. In a joint statement on Instagram, the duo announced the birth of their first child last year in January. Malti Marie's name is inspired by the middle name of both of their mothers.

Priyanka will next be seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel with Richard Madden and Love Again with Sam Heughan. In the same interview, Priyanka also mentioned that a large portion of her back story in Citadel will be revealed in the Indian version of Citadel, directed by Raj and DK and co-starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She also has Jee Le Zaara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON