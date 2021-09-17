Priyanka Chopra posts pic from Nick Jonas' 29th birthday party amid vintage cars

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a special birthday post for her husband Nick Jonas. She took to Instagram to share a picture with him from his 29th birthday celebrations.

In the photo, Priyanka gave Nick a hug from behind as he kissed her cheek. She wore a yellow top with yellow pants while he posed in a black T-shirt and black pants. They seemed to be posing in a garage with vintage cars around them. On the other side of the table, a large dining table was laid out and decorated with black and golden balloons. Large banners that read ‘Happy birthday Nick’ were also placed at the venue, which was somewhere in Farmington, Pennsylvania.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby. .Thank you for being you.” Their friends, such as actor Lara Dutta and singer John Legend also wished Nick in the comments section.

Nick reposted the photo on his page and thanked Priyanka for throwing him the surprise party. “She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone,” he wrote.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 in Jodhpur. While Nick has been in the US, Priyanka has been working out of London since last year. She often flies down to the US to spend time with Nick and attend to her other businesses. When she was last in the US, Priyanka accompanied Nick on a few Jonas Brothers concerts as part of their Remember This Tour. Pictures of her dancing backstage were shared online by the couple's fanpages.

Priyanka has lately been busy working on her upcoming series Citadel, an Amazon-backed project, executive-produced by the Russo Brothers. Game of Thrones star Richard Madden is also part of it.

Priyanka will also be seen in the romantic comedy Text For You which co-stars singer Celine Dion and Outlander star Sam Heughan. Apart from that, she will also be seen in The Matrix Resurrections and recently announced her Bollywood comeback film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.