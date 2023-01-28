Priyanka Chopra reveals hidden meaning behind her and Nick Jonas' matching tattoos: 'When he proposed...'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in July 2018, and married in a grand wedding in Rajasthan in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra jonas, via surrogacy. In a new interview, Priyanka revealed that she and Nick Jonas have matching tattoos. Priyanka also shared the sweet meaning behind their tattoos. Also read: Priyanka Chopra enjoys special day at the beach with daughter Malti; shares sun-kissed pic

Priyanka Chopra spoke about how their tattoos' design was inspired by Nick's proposal to her. The actor also spoke about her other tattoos – which include one on the side of her wrist that features 'Daddy's lil girl' written in her late father's handwriting, three paw prints for her pet dogs, and a map of the world on her arm.

Speaking to British Vogue, Priyanka said, "I have a check and a box behind my ears. My husband has them on his arms. When he proposed, he asked me that I checked all his boxes and would I check another one?" Further speaking about her other tattoo – a map of the world on her arm – Priyanka said, "When I put my arm down, India's right next to my heart."

Priyanka had appeared on the cover of British Vogue's February issue, in which Malti Marie Chopra Jonas had joined her mom for one of the photos featured in the magazine. Their sweet photo showed Priyanka and Malti both in red as they posed in front of a red backdrop. In the same interview, Priyanka had addressed the criticism she and her husband have faced for choosing surrogacy. She went on to reflect on being accused by some of 'outsourcing' her pregnancy, so she could focus on her career.

Earlier this month, Priyanka and Nick had hosted a celebration at their Los Angeles home to mark Malti's first birthday. Last week, Priyanka had shared photos from her and Nick Jonas' family trip with Malti to Malibu, California. In one of the photos, Priyanka and the actor-singer smiled together as they posed in front of the ocean, while the actor held her daughter, whose face was covered by a white heart emoji.

