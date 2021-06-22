Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra reveals the 'appropriate way to celebrate National Selfie Day', see pic

Priyanka Chopra posed in a blue and white top for her post for National Selfie Day. Check out what she has to say about the 'appropriate way to celebrate' the day.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra's 'appropriate way to celebrate National Selfie Day'.

Priyanka Chopra has posted a picture of herself to mark National Selfie Day, which is celebrated in the US. She shared it on Instagram and her post garnered more than a lakh 'likes' within two hours.

Priyanka Chopra could be seen wearing a blue and white top. She also had sunglasses on as she posed for the picture. She shared the picture and captioned it, "The only appropriate way to celebrate #NationalSelfieDay."

On Monday, Priyanka played with the viral Disney filters and asked fans if she is a "good girl" or a "bad girl". She also posted a message for her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, and father-in-law, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. “Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Dads out there. @PapaJonas,” she had tweeted alongside a collage of her and her husband Nick Jonas’ childhood photos. Priyanka lost her father in June 2013. She has a wrist tattoo with the words, "Daddy's lil girl", which she got in 2012.

Recently, Priyanka was announced as one of the ambassadors for Victoria’s Secret. She shared a few positive responses to the development on Instagram last week and wrote, "Representation matters. It’s crucial for us to show EVERYONE all over the world that they matter and are seen! As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business, this is exactly what I intend to do. It’s been so incredible to see your reactions to yesterday’s announcement. It’s fuelled me further and I am excited to bring about meaningful change at one of the world’s most iconic brands. I’m so proud to be in the company of the Collective of incredible women that will helm this change."

Also read :Harish Patel recalls first day on Eternals: 'Palat ke dekha to Salma Hayek thi'

Priyanka is working on Amazon’s global spy-thriller series, Citadel, in London. Featuring Richard Madden, the show is executive produced by the Russo Brothers.

