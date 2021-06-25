Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth’s ex-fiancee Ishita Kumar ties the knot. See pics
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth’s ex-fiancee Ishita Kumar ties the knot. See pics

The ex-fiancee of Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, Ishita Kumar, recently got married in London. She shared a few pictures on Instagram. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 11:26 AM IST
Ishita Kumar got married in London.

Ishita Kumar, the former fiancee of actor Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, has tied the knot in London. Taking to Instagram, she shared a few pictures with her husband, from the wedding that took place in London.

Ishita Kumar is smiling in the candid pictures, taken during the wedding rituals. She wore a red saree with a golden border, sindoor, chuda, and traditional jewellery. She captioned the picture, "all my love," followed by a heart emoji.

Several people dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section. One person wrote, "Congratulations Ishita . Best wishes for a fun-filled future together." Another said, "God bless you both." "That was a surprise! Congratulations!" added another.

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra and Ishita had called off their wedding a couple of years ago. The duo was set to get married in the last week of April 2019. The entire family, including Priyanka and her cousin Parineeti Chopra, had come down to Mumbai for the celebrations. Ishita later moved back to London.

Following the breakup, Ishita had written in the caption of a post, "Back in London, Time to focus on work.” In another post, she had written, "Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings." Ishita had also deleted her pictures with Siddharth, photos of the roka ceremony and her bachelorette party.

Ishita shared a picture and captioned it, "Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings."
Ishita had also shared a post and captioned it, "Back in London, Time to focus on work.”

Reports had suggested that the wedding was called off due to Ishita undergoing an emergency surgery ahead of the wedding. Madhu Chopra, Siddharth and Priyanka's mother, had told SpotboyE, “My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time.”

Also Read | Inside Karisma Kapoor’s birthday party with Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, see photo

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas had flown to India for the roka ceremony that took place in February. She had also shared pictures with the caption, “So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together...I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ishita kumar priyanka chopra jonas priyanka chopra siddharth chopra nick jonas

Related Stories

music

Britney Spears apologises for 'pretending' to be ok: 'I was embarrassed to share what happened to me'

UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 10:54 AM IST
hollywood

New Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer teases heaps of action, family drama, actual dragon. Watch

UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 10:45 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Baba Sehgal’s Hindi cover of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s Senorita goes viral

Diver’s post on message in a bottle from 1926 went viral. Then this happened

Happy doggo’s day out at the beach may leave you smiling. Watch

Incredible video of this colourful snake will leave you amazed. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP