Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth’s ex-fiancee Ishita Kumar ties the knot. See pics

Ishita Kumar, the former fiancee of actor Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, has tied the knot in London. Taking to Instagram, she shared a few pictures with her husband, from the wedding that took place in London.

Ishita Kumar is smiling in the candid pictures, taken during the wedding rituals. She wore a red saree with a golden border, sindoor, chuda, and traditional jewellery. She captioned the picture, "all my love," followed by a heart emoji.

Several people dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section. One person wrote, "Congratulations Ishita . Best wishes for a fun-filled future together." Another said, "God bless you both." "That was a surprise! Congratulations!" added another.

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra and Ishita had called off their wedding a couple of years ago. The duo was set to get married in the last week of April 2019. The entire family, including Priyanka and her cousin Parineeti Chopra, had come down to Mumbai for the celebrations. Ishita later moved back to London.

Following the breakup, Ishita had written in the caption of a post, "Back in London, Time to focus on work.” In another post, she had written, "Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings." Ishita had also deleted her pictures with Siddharth, photos of the roka ceremony and her bachelorette party.

Reports had suggested that the wedding was called off due to Ishita undergoing an emergency surgery ahead of the wedding. Madhu Chopra, Siddharth and Priyanka's mother, had told SpotboyE, “My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time.”

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas had flown to India for the roka ceremony that took place in February. She had also shared pictures with the caption, “So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together...I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89.”