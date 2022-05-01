Priyanka Chopra's golfing pics make Nick Jonas ask 'why are you so hot?' Check them out here

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Sunday shared several pictures as she spent her time golfing with husband, singer Nick Jonas. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted the photos as she recently flew to Arizona with Nick. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra attends Vir Das' LA show, calls him ‘brave and inspiring’; he thanks her for 'opening the doors for us')

In the first photo, Priyanka is seen posing at the golf course. The actor wore a printed black and white cropped shirt with matching shorts and white shoes. She also wore glasses and earrings. In the second picture, Nick Jonas is seen on a golf cart with Daren Kagasoff and Christo Ganter standing next to him.

Priyanka also posed for a selfie with Cavanaugh James. The actor also posted a sun-kissed selfie as she sat inside a golf cart. Priyanka geotagged the location as Scottsdale National Golf Club in Arizona. She captioned the post, "It was a good day (red heart and flag in hole emojis) @pxg."

Reacting to the post, Nick wrote, "Why are you so hot?!" Daren commented, "(okay, red heart and fire emojis) you da best!"

Priyanka has been sharing posts on Instagram giving her fans a glimpse inside her life. Recently she shared a post as she watched comedian-actor Vir Das' show at The Theatre at Ace Hotel DTLA in Los Angeles.

She had captioned the post, "What a day! With Awesome friends watching an awesome friend do what he does best! @virdas you are so brave and so inspiring to me! Not to mention had me in tears laughing!! Thx for having us! #2abclub. Also, love having u in La @pearlthusi come back soon! @cavanaughjames r u finally moving too? Love u too @divya_jyoti."

Recently, Priyanka also shared her photos on Instagram as she relaxed in the pool at her LA home. "Instagram Vs Reality," Priyanka captioned the post. Nick dropped a fire emoji and commented, "Damn."

Meanwhile, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline including Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, Amazon's Citadel, Anthony Mackie's Ending Things, and Jim Strouse's It’s All Coming Back to Me. She will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.

