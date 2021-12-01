Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas says he has 'a lot of friends' in Bollywood, talks about possible debut
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas says he has ‘a lot of friends’ in Bollywood, talks about possible debut

Nick Jonas, who is married to Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, praised the Hindi film industry and called it ‘phenomenal’. He also opened up about the possibility of making his Bollywood debut.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married since 2018.
Published on Dec 01, 2021 11:03 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Nick Jonas might just follow in his wife Priyanka Chopra’s footsteps and sign a Bollywood film. He called it a ‘phenomenal film industry’ and addressed the possibility of making his debut.

In a new interview, Nick said that Bollywood films are ‘very inspiring’ and added that he was open to take up a role if the right offer came his way. He also showered praise on Hindi songs and said that he and Priyanka played them at their house parties.

Talking to Khaleej Times, Nick said, “I love Bollywood films - I’ve gotten more familiar in the last couple of years after being with my wife; it’s certainly something that I would be interested in doing. I’ve gotten a lot of friends now in that industry and I think it’s just a phenomenal film industry, the work they do is very inspiring and if the right thing came up, who knows? Maybe I’d jump in!”

On being asked about the music in Bollywood films, he said, “I think it’s amazing. I obviously listened to quite a lot of it while I was in India and also at our wedding, we had a lot of great Indian music and Bollywood music. It’s the best kind of music to dance to and it’s definitely what we play at our house parties!”

Also see: Priyanka Chopra leans in to kiss Nick Jonas in his Thanksgiving post, he says ‘grateful for you’. See pic

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur after a whirlwind romance. He popped the question during a romantic getaway in Greece, a day after her 36th birthday.

Recently, Priyanka sparked separation rumours when she dropped the Chopra-Jonas surname from her social media accounts, changing her name to simply ‘Priyanka’. However, she and Nick shut down all speculation with their mushy Thanksgiving posts as well as a joint appearance at the British Fashion Awards in London earlier this week.

