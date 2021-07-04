Priyanka Chopra's Sunday in London is all about her dogs and drinks. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a couple of new pictures on Instagram on Sunday. The actor is back in London, UK, after a short trip to the US last month.

In the first picture, Priyanka Chopra showed a colourful drink that she enjoyed on Sunday. It has a big slice of orange, some blue flowers and a lot of ice. "Summertime in London," she wrote with the picture.

Priyanka Chopra with her dogs.

The second was a promotional photo for a shoe brand. It showed Priyanka playing wither her three dogs--Diana, Gino and Panda. Priyanka is seen in a blue sweater and white shorts. "The best kinda love," she wrote, tagging the accounts of all the three dogs.

Priyanka recently revealed her new cluster of tattoos, dedicated to her three pups. It showed three tiny doggy paws on her ankle. "Summer nails; summer tattoo #happyfeet," she had written with the video last month as she showed the tattoos to the camera.

Diana has been with Priyanka since she began working in Hollywood. After she married Nick Jonas, she gifted him Gino, the German Shepherd, on their first wedding anniversary. Soon after, they got Panda, a husky, home.

Speaking about their dogs, Nick has told People magazine, "I would say (I'm) the weak one (who) sort of gives in. Pri is better at structure. But they're her babies, really. They love their mom and she's great with them."

Also read: Vicky Kaushal poses with his new 'buddy', a Range Rover, Aditya Dhar says 'Aise hi tarakki karo'

"Having the puppies during this time that's been uncertain has been really nice. It makes you feel unconditional love all the time. We're all locked in the house here together and enjoying each other's company. These amazing dogs have brought us an immense amount of joy," he added.

Nick is currently in the US with his band, the Jonas Brothers. Priyanka is in London where she is working on her upcoming web series Citadel. She has been stationed in London since last year, working on multiple projects from there.