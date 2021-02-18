Priyanka Chopra says her relationships before Nick Jonas ‘always ended up being toxic’: ‘I kept making same mistakes'

Before Priyanka Chopra found her happily-ever-after with husband Nick Jonas, she was in relationships that somehow ‘always ended up being toxic’. In a new interview, she talked about how she broke out of that pattern.

Priyanka made a list of things that were absolutely non-negotiable to her. Once she ‘took a dating hiatus’ and focussed on herself, Nick came into her life. The two got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance.

On the Rachael Ray Show, Priyanka said, “Well, I had just come out of my last relationship. I kept making the same mistakes in my relationships. I would prioritise the other person or... It just always ended up being toxic. I really thought that I needed time to think about why did my relationships become like that.”

“So, on the advice of my best friend Tamanna and her husband Sudeep... He told me, 'Write down five non-negotiable things.' So I wrote down the five things that I was like, 'alright, this is non-negotiable for me', and I swear to God, as soon as I sort of gave that up and took a dating hiatus and I spent time with myself and started just embracing life again, Nick came into my life,” she added.

Earlier this month, Priyanka turned author with a memoir titled Unfinished, in which she chronicled her journey from childhood to becoming a star in Bollywood and Hollywood. She also dedicated a chapter to her love story with Nick.

Priyanka is currently stationed in London, where she is filming Amazon's spy series Citadel, while Nick is at their Los Angeles home. The two will executive produce an unscripted series, tentatively titled Sangeet, which will be inspired by their own wedding. The show will mark their maiden joint venture.