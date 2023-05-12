Priyanka Chopra says she could give up her career and move countries for daughter Malti: 'I'd do it without question'

Priyanka Chopra spoke about how her parents gave up their booming private practice in Bareilly, when she became Miss India 2000 at the age of 17. Priyanka said after late father Ashok Chopra and mom Madhu Chopra, both Indian Army physicians, had just set up a hospital in the UP town, they gave it all up to move to Mumbai because her career had kicked off. The actor said she had taken their life-changing decision for granted until becoming a mother herself. Also read: Priyanka Chopra says mom and mom-in-law take care of Malti when she and Nick Jonas are working

Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in Los Angeles. (File Photo)

The actor's mother was in her 40s – Priyanka’s current age -- when she put her daughter's career before her own. Priyanka said in a new interview that if she were asked to give up her career and move countries, she would do it without question for her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka and singer-husband Nick Jonas welcomed Malti last year in January.

Speaking about her parents' decision to move cities just for her, Priyanka told Femina, "At that time, I took it all completely for granted. I was like, of course it’s your parents’ job to do that. My career matters. And I didn’t even think about it until I was writing my book. And then it dawned on me like now I’m in my 40s. And that, if I were asked to give up my career and just move countries, I would do it without question for my daughter."

Priyanka said it was a 'huge sacrifice' that her parents made for her. The actor added raising sons in a way in which there is respect for women and opportunities for them is important. She said, “It is, still, a huge sacrifice. And we are so blessed to have parents who did that. But, there are families under societal pressures that don’t necessarily know that they can let their daughters have aspirations. So, I think that the one thing that we need to do is create a dialogue around parenting, around raising our sons in a way in which there is respect for women, creating opportunities in society where women are in positions of power. Not just getting jobs, but actually being decision makers. I think that’s what’s going to change it for us.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018. The actor now lives in Los Angeles with Nick and their one-year-old daughter Malti. In a recent interview with ABC's The View, Priyanka had spoken about how her mother Madhu Chopra and mom-in-law Denise Jonas help out by taking care of Malti when the actor is away.

