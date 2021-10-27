Priyanka Chopra says ‘wah' as Vishal Bhardwaj buys woman's entire bunch of gajras after hearing her emotional story

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj took to Instagram to share the emotional story of a gajra-seller who has been lying in her home about her job. Vishal appeared to have purchased her entire bunch of mogra flowers to help her out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a picture of himself as he held the flowers over one arm, he said, “Met a ‘Gajra Seller’ while waiting for a shot to be taken. Her fascinating life story deserves a film. She comes from Sahibabad at night to sell Gajras at CP Delhi. She is a sole bread earner of her family and is a support to her son and daughter, who are studying in college. The twist in the story is that her family thinks that she is a night guard at a respected hospital in Delhi. The reason to lie is to not let the children know of this truth; else the children will leave their studies to not let her do this job. Sometimes, the lies are lovely and the liars are beautiful. Photo by @taha_ahmadlucknow."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vishal's friends and fans left comments on his post. Priyanka Chopra, who worked with him on Saat Khoon Maaf, wrote, “Wah." His wife Rekha Bharadwaj posted heart and folded hands emojis. A person wrote, “Sometimes lies have more fragrance than the truth.” Another wrote, “This is so cute.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Vishal Bhardwaj on attack on Bollywood: ‘Those who are abusing are the ones who go and purchase tickets to watch films’

Vishal's next film will be Khufiya. It stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film also welcomed Bangladeshi actor Azmeri Haque onboard. The spy thriller is inspired by true events and based on the popular espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. The film's first look was shared during the Netlfix Tudum event earlier this month.

Khufiya presents the story of Krishna Mehra, an R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defence secrets. All along, grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover. Vishal, who will write the movie with Rohan Narula, is also producing it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}