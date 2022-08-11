Priyanka Chopra shares close-up photo of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' face; calls her ‘desi girl 2.0’

Actor Priyanka Chopra almost unveiled the face of her newborn daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Earlier this year, she welcomed her daughter with husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, via surrogacy. The couple is always mindful about not revealing the face of their child. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra celebrates first birthday with daughter Malti Marie)

In the new picture of Malti, the little one is seen wearing a white T-shirt which says ‘desi girl.’ It gives a glimpse of Malti’s little hands and legs, as well as half her face. Someone appeared to be holding her as she looked away from the camera. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Priyanka used the hashtag ‘desigirl.’

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Stories.

A few days ago, Priyanka was seen having a relaxing weekend with her family at her Los Angeles home. She and Nick Jonas enjoyed their time with Malti by their pool. The actor also posted a look at their meal, amongst other family pastures on Instagram.

On the occasion of Mother's Day in May, Priyanka and Nick introduced Malti to their fans on social media They revealed that the baby girl came home after spending more than 100 days in the NICU. She was named after the middle names of Priyanka and Nick’s mothers Madhu Chopra and Denis Jonas.

In a long post, Priyanka said, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

