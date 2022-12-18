Priyanka Chopra shares pic from her massive at-home gym in LA mansion. Don't miss the special posters on her wall

Actor Priyanka Chopra is all set to welcome the holiday season and jetted off with husband, Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti. Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Priyanka celebrated her last workout session of 2022 and posted a selfie from her home gym in Los Angeles, California. Eagle-eyed fans were able to trace some posters which seemingly help the couple to inspire each other. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives Malti a taste of her luxury life)

In the photo, Priyanka posed with her two trainers. It captured the lavish gym, filled with many gym accessories and equipment. With beige walls, the room, dedicated to fitness, also had a huge mirror wall and a LED TV.

However, what caught the attention of the fans were two film posters, hung on a wall of the gym. As seen in the picture, one of them was the film poster of Priyanka Chopra's hit 2014 film, Mary Kom. In the biopic, she essayed the role of boxing star, Mary Kom.

Beside it, there was also a poster of Nick Jonas's television series Kingdom, which released in 2014. He was seen in the role of an MMA fighter. Now, it's clear that the couple are indeed each other's inspiration, even when it comes to sweating it out in gym.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. They were engaged only after two months of dating. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Earlier this year, the couple became parents and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

This will be their first Christmas as a family. Earlier in the day, Priyanka had offered a glimpse of Malti whose face the couple has not yet revealed. The mother-daughter duo were seen at the first class section of a flight or a private plane. It read, "Off we go." However, she did not reveal the destination.

Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as Love Again, and the series Citadel. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback, Jee Le Zaraa.

