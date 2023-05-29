Priyanka Chopra shares adorable pic with Nick Jonas and Malti, declares ‘Sundays are for picnics'

Priyanka Chopra is currently in London with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as she is filming for her next Hollywood film, Heads of State. The actor utilised her Sunday holiday by going out on a picnic with the two of them and shared a beautiful picture from their outing on Instagram. Sharing the picture, she simply wrote in caption: “Sundays are for picnics,” along with a heart and a nazar amulet emoji. Also read: Nick Jonas talks about Priyanka Chopra, raising daughter Malti Marie with 'elements of biblical principles' and Hinduism Priyanka Chopra on picnic with Nick Jonas and Malti in London.

The picture shows the family of three sitting on grass. Priyanka is seen in a denim blue shirt, shorts and a black cap but with her back to the camera. Nick Jonas is seen sitting beside her and seems to be offering a snack to Malti. The little one is seen sitting on a mat, in a grey frock and a white hat as she spends time with her parents amid greenery.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture from her Sunday picnic.

Fans loved the picture of “The cutest little family” and commented on the post in the comment section. A fan reacted, “So beautiful." Another commented, “Love this little family how cute Nick Priyanka and baby Malti Marie stay like that always.” One more said, “Cuteness overload.” A comment also read: “Awww, this is beautiful picture!”

During the day, she had also shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories and captioned it: “Sunday mood”. She was seen in an animal print top and capris with slippers while posing at home.

Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie.

Priyanka's upcoming films and shows

Priyanka's film Heads of State also stars John Cena and Idris Elba in lead roles. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller and produced by Amazon Studios. It went on floors this month. Sharing a news article about the film on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka had written ahead of the shoot, “On to the next. @idriselba @johncena @naishuller @amazonstudios Let’s gooo!!"

The first season of Priyanka's debut web series Citadel recently came to an end. It has already been renewed for the second season. Besides this, Priyanka also has a few more projects in the lineup including a Bollywood film, titled Jee Le Zaraa. She will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the film. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON