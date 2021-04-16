Priyanka Chopra shares sunkissed selfie, fans call her ‘most stunning human alive’

Priyanka Chopra is basking in the summer sun. She took to Instagram to share a new sunkissed picture of herself, much to the delight of her fans. “Living in the light. ❤️ #grateful,” she captioned her post, which garnered over six lakh likes in just a few hours. She seems to be on a getaway in the English countryside and added ‘Country Life’ in the location tag.

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to shower Priyanka with compliments. “Damn can't explain your beauty in words u r awesome,” one wrote. “The most stunning human alive,” another commented. A third called her a ‘beautiful queen’. Many also dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.

Currently, Priyanka is shooting for the global spy thriller Citadel, which is executive produced by the Russo Brothers. The Amazon series marks her first streaming show and also stars Richard Madden and Ashleigh Cummings.

Priyanka also has a number of international projects in the pipeline, including Jim Strouse’s Text For You, The Matrix 4, a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and We Can Be Heroes 2. She will also executive produce a wedding-themed reality show, tentatively titled Sangeet, along with her husband Nick Jonas.

Apart from films, Priyanka has her hands full with other ventures as well. She turned author with a memoir titled Unfinished, which came out in February, and quickly went on to become a bestseller. The book chronicles her journey, from childhood to winning the Miss India and Miss World pageants in 2000 to becoming a bona fide star in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Priyanka also ventured into the hospitality business with an Indian restaurant in New York named Sona, which opened last month. In an Instagram post, she said that she ‘poured (her) love for Indian food’ into the project. “SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with,” she wrote. In another post, she revealed that Nick came up with the name Sona.

