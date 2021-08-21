Priyanka Chopra shows off her no-makeup, sunkissed look in new post, Nick Jonas is all love. See pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday gave a glimpse of her no-makeup, no-filter look. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a sunkissed selfie, garnering love from her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

In the picture, Priyanka Chopra wore a white tank top and had her hair tied back. She smiled as she posed outdoors. She captioned the picture, "That fresh faced feeling. #moisturized" followed by a red heart emoji. Reacting to the picture, Nick Jonas dropped a series of red heart emojis.

Currently, Nick Jonas is in the US, and Priyanka Chopra is shooting in the UK. Nick, along with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, are scheduled to start their Remember This Tour. Ahead of their concert tour, Priyanka sent a sweet treat for the Jonas Brothers.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Nick shared a picture of a cake with a photo of the Jonas Brothers printed on it. He captioned the post, "Thanks @priyankachopra you're the best. Wish you were here."

Recently, Priyanka shared a post as she dined with actors Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, Sonoya Mizuno and filmmaker Paul Feig in London. She captioned the post, "When u get a seat at the cool kids’ table. #queens #asianpride @awkwafina @michelleyeoh_official @iamsandraohinsta #sonoyamizuno."

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been shooting in London for her upcoming show Citadel, which is a spy thriller executive produced by the Russo brothers. It stars Priyanka and Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden in lead roles.

Priyanka will also feature in Text For You, which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Matrix 4 and the recently-announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.

She recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and also released her memoir, titled Unfinished, earlier this year.