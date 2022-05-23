Priyanka Chopra steps out in pink to cheer for Nick Jonas, fans call them 'cuties'. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to stick to their Sunday routine as they stepped out for a game of softball yet again. Priyanka wished Nick luck and gave him a hug before he stepped onto the field for the game. She was spotted in a pink jumpsuit with white accessories. Also read: Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas ‘best husband ever’ as he gifts her customised car with Mrs Jonas written on it

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pictures of Priyanka and Nick from the day were shared by their fanpage. They show Nick in his white uniform paired with a red jacket and cap. Priyanka is seen walking along with him a pink collared jumpsuit paired with a white handbag, shoes and white-rimmed sunglasses. A picture also shows them sharing a hug before the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote in comments section, “So sweet.” Another called them, “Cutíes!!!” One more fan said, “Omg l live for their pictures.”

Priyanka recently received a special gift from Nick for her easy ride on the sets of her web series, Citadel. The actor took to Instagram to flaunt her new customised car that she got as a gift from Nick. She posted a photo of herself with the car which had 'Mrs Jonas' written on it. She captioned the photo, "Now that's a ride (fire emoji)... thank you @nickjonas (heart emoji) always helping me with my cool quotient." She added the 'best husband ever', 'set life', and 'citadel' as hastags to her post.

Earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child via surrogacy. They announced the birth of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Instagram. Malti was in the NICU for more than 100 days before being reunited with the couple on Mother's Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka resumed the shoot of Citadel after a few months break during which she welcomed Malti. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON