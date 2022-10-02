Priyanka Chopra talks about how she doesn't vote in US but Nick Jonas 'can and one day, my daughter will'. See post

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared several pictures and videos from her recent discussion with US Vice President Kamala Harris. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka also penned a long note in which she talked about voting rights in the US. She said that while she doesn't 'vote in this country - my husband can and one day, my daughter will'. Priyanka is married to singer Nick Jonas and they have a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra interviews US Kamala Harris as Nick Jonas hangs out with Malti in NYC)

Priyanka spoke about how in India, women have held 'highest elected offices' from Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister to current President Droupadi Murmu. She added that in the US, people have not yet seen that 'final glass ceiling shattered'. For the event, Priyanka wore a long yellow dress and white heels. The duo spoke at the Democratic National Committee (DMC) Women's Leadership Forum in Washington DC.

Priyanka captioned the post, "To quote Ruth Bader Ginsburg — 'Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception.' Since the very beginning, the world has undermined the power of women. We’ve been shunned and silenced, but thanks to the scarifies and tenacity of so many selfless women, we are in a place today where we can come together and work collectively to right the wrongs. This was a key take away from the conversation I had the honour to moderate with @vp, Kamala Harris at the Women’s Leadership Forum conference in Washington DC last night."

She added, "Over the last two years, humanity has experienced some of the biggest challenges that we will see in our lifetime. We are faced with an urgent need for stability and progress, and for America that starts at the polls on November 8th. Everyone has a role to play towards that… to be part of the civic process and to exercise the right to vote, especially women because we need to be actively involved in ensuring our rights are being taken care of."

"While I don’t vote in this country - my husband can and one day, my daughter will. My conversation with VP Harris centred around the most pressing issues, that, in order to be addressed, needs to have a clear vision and plan. Thank you to the WLF and Secretary Hillary Clinton, a founding force in establishing this organization, and for including me in these important conversations, among an incredible collection of accomplished women," she concluded her post.

Priyanka also shared a video on Instagram as she posed with the South Asian members of the Joe Biden administration. A part of her caption read, "For years, I’ve struggled with finding my place in America. When I was growing up, there weren’t many women, let alone South Asians, in positions of power across mediums. Lucky for me, my parents and grandmother were a part of the civil service in India, which gave me an ounce of hope, but I was never sure if I’d ever see the day when we got a seat at every table. Representation opens the doors of opportunity for others to follow."

She also expressed her excitement to be 'in the room with this collective of accomplished individuals making strides at the highest levels in politics, government, and policy, because it’s not just about us filling a chair in the President’s cabinet'. Priyanka added the names of the officials she met. Priyanka also posted several pictures and clips on her Instagram Stories as she took a walk inside the White House and also visited the Vice President's office.

Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline like Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me. She will also be seen in the Prime Video series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers, alongside Richard Madden. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

