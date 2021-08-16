Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra thanks Michelle Yeoh as she dines out with Marvel Shang Chi stars, Sandra Oh. See pics
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra thanks Michelle Yeoh as she dines out with Marvel Shang Chi stars, Sandra Oh. See pics

Michelle Yeoh has shared a new picture from her dinner with Priyanka Chopra, Awkwafina, Sonoya Mizuno and Sandra Oh. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 09:19 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas dining out with her friends in London.

A new picture of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' dinner with Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh, the cast members of Marvel's upcoming film Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, has been shared online.

Taking to Instagram, Michelle shared a series of pictures of their night out that also featured Sonoya Mizuno, Sandra Oh as well as filmmaker Paul Feig and his wife Laurie Feig.

In the picture, Priyanka sits at a dinner table surrounded by the actors. Michelle captioned the post, "Glorious friends and happy birthday to our sweet Laurie!!." Reacting to the post, Priyanka commented, "Thx for having me" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Earlier Priyanka had shared a post on Instagram and captioned it, "When u get a seat at the cool kids’ table. #queens #asianpride @awkwafina @michelleyeoh_official @iamsandraohinsta #sonoyamizuno."

Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, the first Asian superhero film by Marvel Studios, stars Awkwafina as Katy while Michelle portrays the role of Jiang Nan. The film features Simu Liu as Shang Chi and explores the narrative of a young superhero whose journey of self-discovery unfolds in this never-before-seen origins story.

Directed and co-written by Destin Daniel Cretton, and produced by Marvel Studios, the film will be Marvel Cinematic Universe's 25th film. 

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been shooting in London for her upcoming series Citadel, which is a spy thriller backed by Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Brothers. Priyanka stars alongside Game of Thrones fame, actor Richard Madden. 

Also Read | Ratna Pathak talks about what attracted her to Naseeruddin Shah: ‘It's entirely a lottery, we just got lucky’

Priyanka will next be seen in Text For You which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Matrix 4 and the recently announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.

She also recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and published her memoir titled Unfinished earlier this year.

Topics
priyanka chopra jonas priyanka chopra priyanka chopra unfinished priyanka chopra movies priyanka chopra films priyanka chopra memoir michelle yeoh awkwafina sandra oh

