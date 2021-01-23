Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas for The White Tiger praise and the wine: 'Best husband ever'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her new Netflix film, The White Tiger, online for the last couple of days. The film has been winning praise but the actor is clearly elated about her husband Nick Jonas' support and applause.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a wine bottle presented to her by Nick, amid the celebrations they had at the film's release. She wrote: "Best husband ever! I love you @nickjonas and the wine! I mean." The picture shows her holding a bottle of wine amid balloons in blue, black, white and transparent ones with one of the them having the words 'The White Tiger' printed on it.

The White Tiger is based on Aravind Adiga's best-selling book of the same name.

The White Tiger opened on January 22 to much applause. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times, said: "Based on Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize-winning novel, The White Tiger is a cynical movie -- an angry antithesis to the crowd-pleasing Slumdog Millionaire. That it has been directed by a foreigner, Ramin Bahrani, is somewhat fitting. Although the situation is changing, with Serious Men and Sir, two other films about servitude that released in the same year, mainstream Indian filmmakers generally lack the cultural perspective to tackle relevant themes such as casteism and the oppression of minorities in their own backyard."

Starring Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka and Rajkummar Rao in prominent roles, the film tells the story of a driver of a rich Indian couple who uses his wit and cunning abilities to escape poverty and become an entrepreneur.

Just before the release of the film, it was drawn into a court case. However, hours before its release, the Delhi high court dismissed an urgent plea to injunct the makers and Netflix from premiering the movie. Dismissing an application by John N Hart Jr, an American film and theatre producer who had bought the copyright from Adiga for the movie adaptation in March 2009, the court held that Hart Jr and others were “no stranger” to the production and release of the movie and that they have approached the court at the “nth” hour despite knowing about the making of the movie since the last one and half years.

