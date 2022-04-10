Priyanka Chopra treats her fans to sunkissed selfie as she steps out of her Los Angeles home, grooves in car. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of her weekend as she stepped out of her Los Angeles home on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a selfie that she took inside her car. She also shared a clip as she grooved to a song. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra urges world leaders in video to help refugees amid Ukraine crisis: ‘We can’t just stand by and watch’)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, a sunkissed selfie, Priyanka is seen posing for the camera with one of her eyes closed. The actor made a slight pout as she rested her fingers against her cheek.

Priyanka wore a white shirt, grey pants and tied her hair back. She also wore earrings and carried a black bag with her. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Just here.. Gettin’ thru (flexed biceps emoji)! (red heart and folded hands emojis)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka also shared a video of herself grooving to a song by Ludacris. Sharing the clip, she added a 'mood' sticker.

Priyanka was also seen enjoying a song.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka often shares selfies from her car as she steps out. Recently, she shared a picture of herself and wrote, "Just a pause. Happy Monday (red heart emoji)." In another post, sharing a selfie she wrote, "The light feels right."

Recently, Priyanka treated her fans to a string of pictures in which she was seen in ethnic wear. Posing outdoors in her Los Angeles home she dressed up in a neon yellow kurta salwar set. Complimenting her attire, she wore a pair of blue footwear and donned black sunglasses. Priyanka captioned the post, "When the sun hits just right."

Earlier this year, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby via surrogacy. Taking to Instagram, she posted, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Priyanka is awaiting the release of Text For You. She recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series Citadel, a TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers. She will also feature in an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel The Secret Daughter, in which she will co-star with Sienna Miller. Priyanka will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial, Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON