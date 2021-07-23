Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra watches Olympics opening ceremony with 'extra loud cheer' for Mary Kom

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Friday to show her excitement for Tokyo Olympics. Check out what she posted.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra watching the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony at her London home.

Priyanka Chopra was among the millions of viewers who watched the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony from their homes on Friday. Priyanka cheered for the refugee team and also Team India.

Sharing a photo of herself watching the ceremony from her home in London, Priyanka wrote, "I’m sitting in front of my TV watching the opening of the Olympic Games happening right now in Tokyo and the mood is somber, yet the moment feels nostalgic. We all know the games are unlike anything we’ve experienced before, with the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the pride of their countries. The arenas may be without an audience, but our cheers won't stop, no matter where we are."

She shared her good wishes for the athletes as well. "Good luck to everyone participating. Know that you are giving an embattled world something to collectively cheer for. All the very best to the Refugee Olympic Team… I’m cheering for you!! Your presence sends such a powerful message of hope to the world," she wrote.

Priyanka also congratulated Mary Kom. "Best of luck #TeamIndia! I’m cheering for each and everyone of you! P.S. @mcmary.kom, gave an extra loud cheer for you ! @pvsindhu1, @dkumari.archer - go Queens! Show em @mirzasaniar #Cheer4India #GarvHai." Priyanka Chopra played Mary Kom in her biopic.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the formal start of Tokyo 2020. Organisers also paid tribute to medical workers as athletes from across the world paraded into an almost empty stadium, their smiles hidden behind masks for the first time.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor is candy floss dream in new photoshoot, fans say 'Disney! Hire her already'

The ceremony was marked by major absences, including former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who wooed the Games to Tokyo. Top sponsors also stayed away, highlighting strong opposition to the event in Covid-fatigued Japan. Hundreds of people protested around the venue yelling “Stop the Olympics”. Only a third of the host nation have had even one dose of vaccines, prompting worries the Games could become a super-spreader event.

(With inputs from Reuters)

priyanka chopra mary kom tokyo olympics 2021

