Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya laugh as they pose like soul sisters at hotel launch in Rome; fans love PC's pigtails

Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya looked no less than soul sisters as they complemented each other in black and white at a Bvlgari hotel launch in Rome. Priyanka once again presented an all new look in pigtails and a heavy pendant which went well with her white gown that had a thigh-high slit, fur details and a train. She posed alongside Zendaya, who decked up in a shimmery black suit at the event paired with a sheer top. The two actors not just posed with confidence but also shared laughs as they stood with their arms across each other. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares unseen pics from ‘queen’ Beyonce's London show, twins with mom Madhu Chopra in black. See post

Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya at Bvlgari hotel launch in Rome.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans loved Priyanka's new hairstyle. A fan wrote on a fan page, “I have never seen Pri with this hairstyle before, it actually suits her and she looks so young and adorable.” Another wrote, “I think Hairstylists switched places.. she looks young and cuter ...while she should be looking Sassy... imo anyways.”

Trivia about Zendaya's attire

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While all seemed to be perfect at the event, Zendaya made a revelation on her Instagram Stories. Giving a closer look at her suit, the actor wrote, “Fun fact…my dress for tonight @bulgarihotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event. When in doubt, a @maisonvalentino suit :-) @luxurylaw.”

Zendaya shared close up pics of her outfit on Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka and Zendaya are brand ambassadors for the international jewellery brand, Bvlgari and often reunite for such events. Anne Hathaway also joins them as a brand ambassador but she was not spotted at the Rome event.

When Priyanka, Zendaya came to India for NMACC event

Both Priyanka and Zendaya had flown down to India to attend the inauguration bash of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai in April. Priyanka was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas while Zendaya was accompanied by boyfriend and Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland.

Zendaya had worn a saree gown at the NMACC launch. Sharing a few pictures of herself on Instagram, she had written, “I had the most extraordinary night celebrating @nmacc.india Thank you Mumbai for the warmest and kindest welcome. And to @rahulmishra_7 for your beautiful creations, it was an honor for @luxurylaw and I to wear your work yet again.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at the inauguration of NMACC. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka had worn a gown made from a vintage saree at the launch. It was much talked about for the story behind it and its connection with India's heritage. Priyanka had kickstarted Citadel promotions soon after the event with the first premiere in Mumbai.

Priyanka's projects

Priyanka was recently seen in action series, Citadel, and a romantic film, Love Again. She is currently shooting for Heads of State in London. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON