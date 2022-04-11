Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Producer Guneet Monga engaged to businessman Sunny Kapoor, receives wishes from Dia Mirza, Rakul Preet Singh. See pics
bollywood

Producer Guneet Monga engaged to businessman Sunny Kapoor, receives wishes from Dia Mirza, Rakul Preet Singh. See pics

On Monday, film producer Guneet Monga shared a series of pictures from her engagement with entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor on Instagram.
Guneet Monga is engaged to Sunny Kapoor.
Guneet Monga is engaged to Sunny Kapoor.
Published on Apr 11, 2022 08:43 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Film producer Guneet Monga on Monday announced her engagement to fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor. The producer took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from the engagement ceremony, held in a heritage hotel in Delhi. Celebrities such as Dia Mirza, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Johar, Kubbrai Sait, and others congratulated her. Also Read: Women were seen as vamps when they started asking for their rights: Guneet Monga

Sharing photos from her engagement, Guneet wrote, “'Sometimes the wrong train leads you to the right station'. And that's where I found Sunny, my companion on our journey ahead for life. Feel Mom and Dad's blessings wearing this saree that Mom wore on her engagement day. #Engaged #GunSung.”

Actor Dia Mirza commented, “Congratulations.” Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Omgggg Congratulationsssss. May this new journey be filled with an abundance of love." Karan Johar wrote, “Badhai ho (congratulations).” Actor Aahan Kumra said, “Oh my god!!!! Congratulations @guneetmonga so happy for you two!! Stay blessed and stay happy.” Actor Ridhi Dogra commented, “Big heartfelt warmest love to you. Congratulations and be blessed always, you guys.” Actor Kubbra Sait said, “Gunsssss!!! Mubarak.”

While actor Ananya Panday dropped a heart emoji, Radhika Madan wrote, “Sooo beautiful! Congratulations!” Celebrities such as Neena Gupta, Hansal Mehta, Nivedita Basu, Ekta Kapoor, Saba Azad, Tahir Kashyap, Abhimanyu Dassani, Sayani Gupta, and many others extended best wishes in the comments section.

Through her production company Sikhya Entertainment, Guneet has backed critically-acclaimed films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Masaan, Zubaan, and Pagglait. She has also served as an executive producer on the documentary Period. End of Sentence, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
guneet monga dia mirza
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out