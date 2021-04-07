Pulkit Samrat: If I am sitting at home in the lockdown despite giving a hit, what’s the point

Since the beginning of 2021, Pulkit Samrat has been shooting non-stop for his projects, be it in Mumbai, Delhi and even Agra. The actor says work has found a new place in his life post the pandemic.

“I am very elated and excited to work. Because lockdown mein toh hum sab ghar par hi bethe the, aur tadap rahe the bahar nikalne ko aur kaam karne ko,” Samrat tells us.

After living through the new realities brought upon the pandemic, Samrat has got to know the value of work, meeting people, and human interaction -- and that is something he will never take for granted.

“I feel blessed that there is work at hand. Whosoever gets a chance to work, it is a blessing, we should not take it for granted,” says the 37-year-old, who took the small screen route to get into showbiz.

In fact, now, he is detached from the whole concept of hit and flop, and wants to just focus on working.

“Hit aur flop mein kuch nahi rakha hai. Agar hit deke bhi main ghar par lockdown pe betha hun, toh main kya hi ukhad raha hun,” Samrat observes, before going on to explain his definition of happiness.

“At the end of the day, it is about you being happy, and not attaching that happiness to a condition that yeh hoga toh main khush ho jaunga, ya nahi hua toh mein udas ho jaunga. You are blessed if you have a good family, you wake up every morning, and all the people you know are alive and well,” says the actor, who has started prepping for the third instalment of Fukrey franchise.

Samrat made his television debut as Lakshya Virani in the popular show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, in 2006. Though he quit the show soon, he was noticed, and found a way into Bollywood. He went on to do films such as Bittoo Boss (2012), Fukrey (2013), Bangistan (2015), Sanam Re (2016), and Fukrey Returns (2017).

Next, he will soon be seen as a “happy go lucky guy from Delhi” in the film, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. “There are other diverse roles in the pipeline, which I am excited about,” he says.