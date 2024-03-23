Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda slide away in wedding reception photos. See post

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have unveiled more pictures from their big fat Indian wedding. Their new post is from the wedding reception, where the glow of the newlyweds is clearly visible. The two are dressed to kill as they dance, pose, and slide away. (Also Read: Inside pics from Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat's 'most epic' sangeet) Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda at their wedding reception

Wedding recepion dump

On Saturday, Pulkit and Kriti Kharbanda took to their Instagram handles and shared a joint post on their wedding reception. Pulkit is seen wearing a white shirt and black waist coat and pants, while Kriti flaunted a white floral dress. The first picture sees the two looking at each other from a distance while posing against lit-up “Mr” and “Mrs” signboards. There's also a picture of them from the dance floor and a black-and-white one of them posing and smiling. However, the picture that stands out is of them sliding away on a white slope. The actors captioned the post, “Right here, right now’s all we got! #Mr&Mrs (red heart emoji).”

About Pulkit, Kriti

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

A day after exchanging the vows, the couple took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures from their D-Day. "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high,It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then,When my heart beats different, It's got to be you. Constantly,Consistently, Continually," the couple captioned the post.

For their wedding, Kriti opted for a stunning pink lehenga while Pulkit donned a mint green sherwani. In one of the snaps, Kriti can be seen planting a kiss on Pulkit's forehead while he holds her close. A picture also showed Pulkit tying Mangalsutra around Kriti's neck.

Pulkit recently appeared in the third instalment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show, Made in Heaven Season 2. Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, scheduled for May 2024.

