After reports claim Brahmastra caused 800 cr loss for cinema chains, PVR CEO slams 'false and negative' reports on film

On Thursday, a day before the release of Brahmastra, certain reports claimed that Brahmastra had ‘misfired’ for the major cinema chains in India like PVR and INOX, causing a huge monetary loss to them. On Saturday, PVR Cinemas CEO Kamal Gianchandani reacted to ‘false and negative’ info about the film, setting the record straight. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri calls Bollywood 'fake' after reports claim PVR, Inox suffered ₹800 crore loss due to Brahmastra

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A report had claimed that PVR and INOX share prices had tanked on Thursday and Friday as a result of the negative publicity around Brahmastra. The report from Business Insider claimed that the cinema chains suffered losses of around ₹800 crore due to the dip.

On Saturday, taking to Twitter, Kamal Gianchandani addressed such reports but without explicitly mentioning them. He wrote, “It amazes me, the false and negative info about @BrahmastraFilm on the internet and in the media. Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts?” He added that PVR had done a bet box office business of ₹8.18 crore for Brahmastra on Friday, higher than many other recent blockbusters. “Just so that we don’t miss crucial FACTS, I can now confirm that @_PVRCinemas did 8.18 cr Net BO for #Bramhastra on day 1. To put this in context, some of the recent super-hits recorded at #PVR day 1, Sooryavanshi - 5.08 cr, Gangubai K - 2.48 cr, RRR - 8.64 cr, KGF 2 - 11.95 cr, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - 3.26 cr,” his twitter thread further read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gianchandani added that he expected the numbers for Saturday and Sunday to be even higher given the booking trends. “The way advances / pre sales are today (Saturday), @_PVRCinemas would easily cross 9 cr NBOC (today) and 10 cr NBOC on day 3/ Sunday. When a film grows further from a record setting day 1 number the simple take-away is that the paying audiences are enjoying the film and spreading a positive word about it. #PVR is having a fabulous weekend which is so encouraging given the massive lineup of films over the next 3 months,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brahmastra released to a very strong opening at the box office. The Ayan Mukerji film grossed ₹75 crore worldwide on its opening day, including a ₹47 domestic gross. Both numbers are the highest for any Bollywood film in the pandemic era. The fantasy epic stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy, along with extended cameos from Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.