‘Misleading and speculative’: PVR Inox Pictures dismisses financial rift with Vashu Bhagnani over 100 crore deal

PVR INOX Pictures has publicly addressed the speculation regarding its alleged dispute with Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment. A recent report suggested that losses linked to a multi-film deal between the two companies had led to repayment disputes and possible legal tension. However, PVR INOX Pictures has now firmly denied claims of any public fallout while maintaining that its long-standing relationship with producer Vashu Bhagnani’s family continues to remain cordial and professional. The clarification comes at a time when Pooja Entertainment is already making headlines over a separate legal battle involving music rights connected to David Dhawan’s upcoming comedy film.

What the original report claimed

PVR Inox Pictures issues statement clarifying relationship with Puja Entertainment amid ₹ 100 cr deal.

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According to a report byBollywood Hungama, PVR INOX Pictures had allegedly entered into a theatrical distribution agreement with Pooja Entertainment for three major releases — Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The report claimed that the distribution company had advanced close to ₹100 crore under a refundable agreement tied to the films’ theatrical performance.

However, all three films reportedly struggled commercially at the box office, leading to significant losses. The speculation further suggested that after recoveries, nearly ₹50 crore allegedly remained unpaid and that the discussions involving luxury Mumbai properties were explored as part of a possible settlement arrangement between the parties. Additionally, there was speculation suggesting that legal proceedings could eventually follow if the matter remained unresolved.

PVR INOX dismisses speculation

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{{^usCountry}} Soon after the reports began circulating online, PVR INOX Pictures issued an official statement on social media distancing itself from the claims and clarifying that the situation had been exaggerated publicly. “The contents of the story are misleading and speculative in nature and do not accurately reflect the facts or the nature of the relationship between the parties,” the company stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after the reports began circulating online, PVR INOX Pictures issued an official statement on social media distancing itself from the claims and clarifying that the situation had been exaggerated publicly. “The contents of the story are misleading and speculative in nature and do not accurately reflect the facts or the nature of the relationship between the parties,” the company stated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The statement also emphasised that both parties continue to share a respectful professional relationship built over years of collaboration. “PVRINOX Pictures and the Bhagnani family share a longstanding and cordial professional relationship built over years of collaboration and mutual respect.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement also emphasised that both parties continue to share a respectful professional relationship built over years of collaboration. “PVRINOX Pictures and the Bhagnani family share a longstanding and cordial professional relationship built over years of collaboration and mutual respect.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Without directly addressing the financial figures being discussed online, the company added that commercial reconciliations and negotiations are common within the film business and are usually handled privately. “As with any business partners, commercial transactions and discussions are conducted directly between the parties concerned in the ordinary course of business. We do not believe it is appropriate to discuss the details of any commercial arrangements in the public domain.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Without directly addressing the financial figures being discussed online, the company added that commercial reconciliations and negotiations are common within the film business and are usually handled privately. “As with any business partners, commercial transactions and discussions are conducted directly between the parties concerned in the ordinary course of business. We do not believe it is appropriate to discuss the details of any commercial arrangements in the public domain.” {{/usCountry}}

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Interestingly, the statement also singled out producer Jackky Bhagnani for appreciation, praising his approach during discussions between both companies. “We would also like to place on record our appreciation for Jackky Bhagnani's handling of all matters between the two companies. Jackky has consistently demonstrated professionalism and a deep commitment to carrying forward Vashu Ji's legacy. Our interactions with him have always been constructive and collaborative.”

Why Pooja Entertainment is already in the spotlight

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The reports surrounding PVR INOX arrive amid another major controversy involving Pooja Entertainment and Tips Industries. Pooja Entertainment has filed a ₹400 crore lawsuit before the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani and filmmaker David Dhawan.

The lawsuit alleges that songs from the 1999 hit film Biwi No.1 — specifically Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai — were used without proper rights clearance in David Dhawan’s upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The upcoming comedy stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur and is currently scheduled to release in theatres on June 5.

Explaining the legal action, Bhagnani’s lawyer told ANI, “We have filed a suit with a claim of Rs. 400 crores to the Tips Music Company. The legal battle has been increasing for many days, and the rights of the musicians were not ready to be settled.”

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The lawyer further explained that the dispute revolves around ownership of visual rights connected to the songs. “Earlier, the rights of movies were based on agreements. Today, music companies buy songs from big producers or lyricists who write or create them. During that time, the agreements with Tips covered only audio rights. In 2018, Tips emailed us requesting visual rights. Vashu Bhagnani had replied to them, but their conversation did not settle.”

According to the legal team, Pooja Entertainment later cancelled the previously granted audio rights. “If they are the lawful owners of the music rights, they must show their documents. This is why we have filed a claim against Tips. Justice will prevail, and the truth will come out,” advocate Dubey added.

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Pooja Entertainment has reportedly also demanded the removal of the disputed songs from the film and promotional material. Since the film’s title itself is derived from the song Ishq Sona Hai, the production house has additionally sought a title change along with ₹100 crore in damages if the demands are not met.

Meanwhile, Tips Industries has publicly denied the allegations, calling the claims baseless and maintaining that the company legally owns the music and audio rights associated with the songs.

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