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PVR INOX to release David Dhawan hits to celebrate his cinema legacy

PVR INOX to release David Dhawan hits to celebrate his cinema legacy

Apr 29, 2026 11:05 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, For almost a decade, filmmaker David Dhawan redefined the mainstream Hindi cinema with hit comedies such as "Raja Babu", "Aankhen" and "Partner". Now, some of his biggest hits are set to be re-released by PVR INOX to celebrate the filmmaker's legacy.

PVR INOX to release David Dhawan hits to celebrate his cinema legacy

The film festival has been curated to honour his legacy ahead of the release of his latest film "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai".

Dhawan with Govinda and Salman Khan was the creative force behind some of the most iconic entertainers of the 1990s.

An FTII graduate, he has had a career spanning over 40 years marked with a distinctive filmmaking style that blended comedy and family dramas.

"At PVR INOX, we strongly believe in the enduring power of the theatrical experience and in celebrating filmmakers whose work has shaped India's collective moviegoing culture. It is an honour for us to host a festival dedicated to Mr David Dhawan's remarkable legacy... This festival is a rare opportunity for newer audiences to rediscover some of his iconic films in the format they were originally created for," Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX Ltd, said.

 
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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