New Delhi, For almost a decade, filmmaker David Dhawan redefined the mainstream Hindi cinema with hit comedies such as "Raja Babu", "Aankhen" and "Partner". Now, some of his biggest hits are set to be re-released by PVR INOX to celebrate the filmmaker's legacy.

PVR INOX to release David Dhawan hits to celebrate his cinema legacy

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The film festival has been curated to honour his legacy ahead of the release of his latest film "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai".

Dhawan with Govinda and Salman Khan was the creative force behind some of the most iconic entertainers of the 1990s.

An FTII graduate, he has had a career spanning over 40 years marked with a distinctive filmmaking style that blended comedy and family dramas.

"At PVR INOX, we strongly believe in the enduring power of the theatrical experience and in celebrating filmmakers whose work has shaped India's collective moviegoing culture. It is an honour for us to host a festival dedicated to Mr David Dhawan's remarkable legacy... This festival is a rare opportunity for newer audiences to rediscover some of his iconic films in the format they were originally created for," Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX Ltd, said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhawan said, "I have always believed in making films that entertain people and help them forget the struggles of their daily lives. My idea has always been simple: make people laugh, feel good about life, even if just for those three hours, and walk out of the theatre with a smile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhawan said, "I have always believed in making films that entertain people and help them forget the struggles of their daily lives. My idea has always been simple: make people laugh, feel good about life, even if just for those three hours, and walk out of the theatre with a smile. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "To see PVR INOX curate a festival around my work and bring these films back to the big screen is heartwarming. These films were made with a lot of love, energy, and instinct. I am excited to see audiences return to cinemas to relive the madness, the music, and the joy all over again." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "To see PVR INOX curate a festival around my work and bring these films back to the big screen is heartwarming. These films were made with a lot of love, energy, and instinct. I am excited to see audiences return to cinemas to relive the madness, the music, and the joy all over again." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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