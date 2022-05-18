R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Kamal Haasan have a reunion at Cannes Film Festival; fans want them to collaborate again

AR Rahman and Kamal Haasan had a reunion in France as the annual 75th Cannes Film Festival commenced on Tuesday. The two were a part of the Indian delegation led by Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur. They were accompanied by and R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others. After walking the red carpet, AR Rahman shared a happy selfie with Kamal with an interesting caption. Also read: Cannes Film Festival: Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde go black and white for debut

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AR Rahman took to his Instagram handle and posted the picture in which he and Kamal could be seen standing with each other. He captioned the photo, “ThalaivARR and Aandavar,” referring Kamal Haasan as Aandavar (God) and himself as the boss as he highlighted the initials of his name in ThalaivARR.

AR Rahman shared a selfie with Kamal Haasan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, a fan called them, “legends”. Another wrote, “Legend with Legend.” One more fan commented, “Two legends single frame. Wish Rahman sir will do composition for his next film.. Love your duo.” A comment also read, “I want this deadly combo back.”

AR Rahman had given music for Madhavan's Rang De Basanti and many other films and for Kamal's Indian. While AR Rahman wore a black bandhgala suit with sunglasses for his red carpet outing, Kamal wore a black and golden outfit. R Madhavan and Nawazuddin were in black suits while Anurag Thakur was in a white achkan.

AR Rahman also shared a group photo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

R Madhavan also shared a video from the opening ceremony and showed how he was seated next to AR Rahman and Anurag Thakur at the event.

Ricky Kej, Vani Tripathi, R Madhavan, Prasoon Joshi, Anurag Thakur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Shekhar Kapur pose at the opening ceremony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. (Reuters) (REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Excited to be at Cannes Film Festival, Rahman told ANI,"It's is a great honour to be here. I also have my first directorial film which is premiering at Cannes XR. We all are excited." His directorial debut titled Le Musk will have a world premiere in Cannes XR, Marche Du Films. It is a 36-minute VR film that stars Nora Arnezeder and Guy Burnet in pivotal roles.

On the opening day, several Indian celebrities walked the Cannes Red Carpet as part of the Indian delegation led by Anurag Thakur. Actors R Madhavan Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, two-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, writer and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, folk singer Mame Khan and CBFC member Vani Tripathi were among the ones who walked the Cannes 2022 red carpet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON