R Madhavan responds after Twitter user questions his 'credibility' for lauding Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

After R Madhavan said that he liked Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a Twitter user questioned his 'credibility'. Here's what the actor has said.
Published on May 14, 2022 07:10 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor R Madhavan has reacted after a Twitter user questioned his 'credibility' for lauding Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Taking to the social networking on Friday, the actor had tweeted, "Loveddddddddddddd Jayeshbhai Jordaaaaar ….. oh man .. go see it nowwwwwww —— take every lady, women child you know … you will thank me. #jayeshbhaijordaar …a filmmaker is born. Yipeeeee." (Also Read | Jayeshbhai Jordaar box office day 1 collection: Ranveer Singh film has poor opening, earns only 3 crore)

Reacting to his post, a Twitter user wrote, "When you promote such trashy movies ot makes you lose ur credibility... cm on @ActorMadhavan ... you really dont need to do this. Disappointing."

Replaying to him, in another tweet, Madhavan wrote, "I will lose credibility because I liked a film that you may not have ???? (flushed face and smiling face with open mouth emojis). You could have just politely disagreed with me. I find it hard to value the credibility you talk of. I do hope you have a pleasanter day. (grinning face with smiling eyes emoji)."

Jayeshbhai Jordaar features actor Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani. The comedy-drama is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films.

In the film, Ranveer Singh essays the role of the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society. The film released in theatres on May 13.

The Hindustan Times review read, "Ranveer is full of energy yet again, though I was looking forward to a somewhat understated performance in this one for the kind of subject the film is dealing with. He acts funny, then emotional, then mature — that balance works for me. Watching him dancing on the track Firecracker in the end credits was a treat, no matter how ridiculous he looked doing those steps which remind you of Jethalal from Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma."

The film earned 3 crore across India on day one of its release. According to a BoxOfficeIndia.com report, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar had a dull opening day as it grossed in the 3 crore net range and it’s the same story as many other films opening in the same range post the pandemic.”

