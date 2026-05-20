R Madhavan sends legal notice to wellness brand for using his interview clip without permission: ‘What a shame’

He further criticised the brand for allegedly using his interview clip as an endorsement without his consent. He wrote, “This reel is making it sound like I’m endorsing their product. They have just taken a clip from an interview without any permission and used it as an endorsement from my end. How are the public ever going to believe these people or their treatment? Shame.” He followed it with the words, “LEGAL NOTICE SENT.”

Bollywood actor R. Madhavan recently took to social media and slammed wellness and functional health brand Elevate Now for allegedly using his name and a clip from one of his interviews without permission to promote its services. The actor also revealed that he has sent a legal notice to the company.

Madhavan also captioned the post, “What a shame. How do these people and organisations think they can get away with this? You cannot take a clip of somebody’s interview and make it part of your endorsement. Legal notice sent. Please BEWARE of these kinds of professionals and organisations. @join.elevate.now.”

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim praised Madhavan for speaking out against the brand and commented, “Glad you are doing this, Maddy Sir 👏.. More power to you.” Fans also supported the actor. One user wrote, “I actually joined this, seeing that you were going to come and speak to us!! That was what they had told us!!!” Another commented, “I wish you had posted this yesterday. Today my blood sample was collected by @join.elevate.now. I booked it because of your words, @actormaddy, now I see this was fake. I even saw the same where @shraddhakapoor was endorsing this.. was that also fake?” Another user wrote, “Thanks for doing this @actormaddy, as they are going viral on Instagram, flooding our feeds. Thank you so much.”

R. Madhavan has previously spoken about his practical and self-guided approach to fitness and weight management. The actor revealed that he underwent a 21-day body transformation by following intermittent fasting, mindful eating and strict lifestyle discipline, without relying on crash diets or trendy fitness fads.

About R Madhavan’s recent and upcoming work Madhavan was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film also featured Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever, collecting ₹1,798 crore worldwide at the box office.

He will next be seen in the series Legacy. Helmed by Charukesh Sekar and produced by Kalyan Subramanian and Stone Bench Studio, the show also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Gulshan Devaiah, Nimisha Sajayan and Gautham Karthik in key roles. The synopsis of the show reads, “Faced with a prophecy of downfall and an inevitable siege, Periyavar, an ageing gangster, fights to save his empire, family and, most importantly — his legacy.” The series is scheduled to release later this year.