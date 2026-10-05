R Madhavan set to host business reality show Game Changers featuring global investors

Actor R Madhavan is all set to take over the hosting duties for an upcoming business reality show titled Game Changers. The show, produced in Dubai for the Middle East market, will see entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to global investors. The show is being described as a premium, internationally scalable entertainment property.

About Game Changer

R Madhavan to host new reality show.

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Game Changers was announced by Optimystix Entertainment India Limited on Monday, with a vision to expand across geographies and to bring compelling human stories, high-stakes decision-making, and investment-led entertainment. The production for the reality show is expected to commence shortly.

On the show, startup founders from across the world will pitch their ventures to an international investor panel, with representation from Dubai, London, Russia and the United States.

‘Format goes beyond a conventional pitch show’

Speaking on the same, founder and chairman Vipul D Shah shared, “Game Changers is being developed as a future-facing global entertainment franchise for Optimystix, which is more than a new show. It is an owned IP with the potential to travel across markets, attract marquee brand partnerships and create multiple monetisation streams over time. We are combining our proven expertise in creating mass-audience entertainment with a format that speaks directly to the global energy around entrepreneurship, innovation and investment."

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{{^usCountry}} “The format goes beyond a conventional pitch show. It spotlights the ambition, resilience, strategy and personal conviction behind promising businesses while giving audiences an inside view of what it takes to build, fund and scale a company in today’s competitive global economy," co-founder and CEO Rajesh Bahl added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The format goes beyond a conventional pitch show. It spotlights the ambition, resilience, strategy and personal conviction behind promising businesses while giving audiences an inside view of what it takes to build, fund and scale a company in today’s competitive global economy," co-founder and CEO Rajesh Bahl added. {{/usCountry}}

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Further details on the show and its release date are yet to be unveiled.

About R Madhavan

This isn't the first time R Madhavan will turn a host for a reality show. He hosted the Hindi game show Tol Mol Ke Bol in 1997. This was one of Madhavan’s earliest hosting assignments. He also hosted Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian adaptation of Deal or No Deal, which premiered in November 2005. This has been the most popular game show the actor has hosted to date. Later, Madhavan returned to television as the host of Imagine TV’s Big Money in 2010.

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On the film front, R Madhavan was last seen in the Tamil biographical drama G.D.N., based on the life of G.D. Naidu. As per several reports, Madhavan will likely be seen in filmmaker R Balki's upcoming untitled Tamil film, which also stars Vidya Balan.

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(With inputs from ANI)