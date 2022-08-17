R Madhavan backs Jacqueline Fernandez as ED names her accused in 200 cr extortion case: 'Hope she gets out of trouble'

On Wednesday, actor Jacqueline Fernandez was accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Jacqueline was questioned by ED after intimate pictures of her with Sukesh surfaced. As per reports, she initially denied her involvement with Sukesh but he revealed that the two have dated for a while. Now actor R Madhavan has come forward in her support. Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez to be named accused in ₹200 crore extortion case: Report

The federal probe agency is expected to file a fresh charge sheet or prosecution complaint in this case on Wednesday before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi and, according to reports, Jacqueline has been arraigned in it as an accused as an accused in the ₹215 crore extortion case.

At a promotional event for his upcoming film Dhokha - Round D Corner in Mumbai, R Madhavan said, "I hope she gets out of trouble very soon. I don't think this is affecting the image of the country. If fact, in our film fraternity, there have been lesser number of tax raids. Everyone is working with full honesty. I don't think it will affect the industry. Higher taxpayers are from this industry."

Jacqueline has been questioned multiple times by the agency in this case, the last being in June. The ED in April provisionally attached ₹7.27 crore funds of the actor under the PMLA apart from ₹15 lakh cash as the agency called these funds as "proceeds of crime".

Earlier, the ED had alleged that Chandrashekhar used illegal money to purchase gifts for Jacqueline, which he had extorted by cheating high-profile people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. “Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given various gifts worth ₹5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion. Chandrasekhar had put Pinky Irani, his long time associate and co-accused in this case to deliver the said gifts to her,” the ED had then said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

