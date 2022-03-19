Radhe Shyam's Pooja Hegde says films have their own destiny: Sometimes you think 'pata nahi kyu nahi chali ye film'

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam was released last week. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar the multi-lingual love story received a mixed response from the public. In a new interview, Pooja talked about the response that the film has received, she said, “every film has its own destiny” (Read More: Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer's run-time shortened by 12 minutes)

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film features Prabhas as Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana, essayed by Pooja.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Pooja said, “See every film has its own destiny, I strongly believe that. Sometimes you watch a film and you’re like ‘oh, it's an okay film’, but the box-office does really well. Then sometimes there are films that didn’t do well at the box-office, but then when you watch it, you are like, ‘pata nahi yaar kyun nahi chali yeh picture. It’s quite good.’ So I feel every film has its destiny at the box-office.”

Talking about her character in the film, she said, “What I was happy about is people were appreciating me in the film. Besides saying that Pooja Hegde looks beautiful, they were also talking about my performance, how I have really improved as an actor, about how my emotional scenes were really good and that made me very happy. People were coming out of the theatre and Prerana stayed with them, my character, that was like a high of a different level. You know when you put four years of your life into making a film, you put your heart, your soul, and it gets appreciated, you feel really good."

According to Hindustan Times' review of the film, “Radhe Shyam suffers from frail and unconvincing writing. You want to believe in events as the story unfolds, but at times, they seem too juvenile and things just don't add up. Prabhas and Pooja's characters arcs needed a lot more depth and nuances. Even after 140 minutes, we know nothing about Aditya's backstory, his rise to fame as a palmist or his family dynamics. His best friend (Kunal Roy Kapoor) stays with him in the same house, but we know nothing about him either.”

Pooja made her film debut with Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi but it was Ashutosh Gowarikar's 2016 period film Mohenjo Daro that brought her wider fame despite not doing well at the box office. Pooja will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. The film will also star actors Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

