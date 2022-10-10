Radhika Apte recalls Shor's team spread rumours about her dating Tusshar Kapoor: 'It obviously wasn't true'

Radhika Apte has said that those handling the promotion of her film Shor in the City were responsible for the rumours about her dating life at the time. Radhika played Tusshar Kapoor's wife in the crime drama film, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and produced by Tusshar's sister Ekta Kapoor and mother Shobha Kapoor. Around the time of the film's release in April 2011, several reports had emerged that Radhika and Tusshar were romantically involved in real life as well. Also Read| Radhika Apte: We regard Bollywood as superior

The rumours only got strengthened after Ekta Kapoor made some controversial comments about Radhika during her and Tusshar Kapoor's appearance on Koffee With Karan. She had joked about her brother's bad taste in women while calling Radhika 'horsey' beautiful,' adding that she hopes their chemistry stays on the screen only. Radhika, who later denied even being close friends with Tusshar, recently confirmed that it was a publicity tactic.

She told Mashable India, "I had gone to London to study contemporary dance. Saibo became a huge hit so they called me back for promotions. Then they only spread some link-up rumours about me and Tusshar. It obviously wasn't true. I didn't know (about the promotion tactic). Initially, I was very entertained, because I got an article that I was apparently in Goa celebrating Valentine's Day with Tusshar Kapoor, and I was studying for my exams in London."

Radhika also recalled how the film brought her popularity and a number of offers but she couldn't completely utilise it. She said, "I couldn't cash in on the film's success. I got a very big film offer. I signed it, it was a very big film and it was a very nice role and it did become a huge hit. But I was supposed to go on a backpacking trip. I was due to be back on Aug 7 and the shoot was supposed to start on Oct 15. So I said I will lose weight even if I put on a little because I want to go and have fun. I came back and I had put on 3-4 kilos, and I would have lost it. The director told me that I was too fat, too big, and they kicked me out of the film."

Radhika had previously reacted to Ekta Kapoor's comments in an appearance on Neha Dhupia's chat show. She said, "When that happened, I was in London studying dance. I still really don’t know why this was said," noting that Ekta was sweet to her when they met later.

Radhika has been married to British musician Benedict Taylor since 2012. Her latest release was Vikram Vedha, which starred her alongside Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Rohit Saraf. The Pushkar-Gayatri directorial released in theatres on September 30.

