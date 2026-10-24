Radhika Apte says most women in Bollywood have to do films led by men as only Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone can get theatrical opening

Actor Radhika Apte says female stars in Hindi cinema are almost compelled to appear in male-led films when it comes to theatrical releases because the uncertainty surrounding box office makes it difficult for female-led films to secure a strong theatrical release. The actor added that the only way a female-led film can even secure a good box-office opening is if it is headlined by top stars like Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone.

Radhika Apte on female-led films

Radhika Apte believes only top stars like Alia and Deepika can guarantee a box-office opening in India.

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Radhika, who is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix web series, Akka, has seen all of her last few films - Lust Stories 3, Saali Mohabbat, Mrs Undercover, and Monica, O My Darling - release directly on streaming. However, Radhika says she did not choose projects based on the medium.

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“I don't take a project based on whether it's theatrical or OTT. I don't really care about it. There are so many business decisions dependent on that; I'd rather be like 'let the film come out one way or another',” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Radhika added that female actors take up films where men are doing the lead roles due to box-office consideration. “With theatrical releases in the last few years we don't know what is working or what isn't. A theatrical release where I am the lead would probably tank even if it's the best film. I don't have that, like generally, I'm not an Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone where you can, at least, hope that they'll be opening. I'm being very honest with you. That means I have to be in a film where men are doing the main part,” Radhika said.

Alia and Deepika's box office record

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{{^usCountry}} Despite Radhika's confidence in Alia and Deepika, the two stars haven't given a big box-office solo hit in a while. Alia did star in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which remains one of the highest-grossing female-led films in Hindi cinema, in 2022. But her subsequent solo releases - Jigra and Alpha - tanked at the box office. Deepika has not appeared in a solo theatrical release since her 2018 release Chhapaak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite Radhika's confidence in Alia and Deepika, the two stars haven't given a big box-office solo hit in a while. Alia did star in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which remains one of the highest-grossing female-led films in Hindi cinema, in 2022. But her subsequent solo releases - Jigra and Alpha - tanked at the box office. Deepika has not appeared in a solo theatrical release since her 2018 release Chhapaak. {{/usCountry}}

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The two actors have starred in big films led by other actors, which have gone on to be big blockbusters. Alia was part of Brahmastra and RRR, both of which did well at the box office. In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, her last box-office success, she shared the spoils with Ranveer Singh.

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Similarly, Deepika appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan in 2023, before appearing alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD. All three films grossed over ₹1000 crore.

Radhika Apte's Akka

Radhika is now awaiting the release of her show, Akka, a 1980s-set gangster drama. It also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead alongside Radhika and is set to premiere on October 30 on Netflix.