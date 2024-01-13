Radhika Apte shares post as she and her flight co-passengers are locked in aerobridge with no access to loo, water

Actor Radhika Apte has shared a post as she along with her flight co-passengers, were locked inside the aerobridge at an airport. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Radhika posted a video and pictures of herself. She said that her flight was delayed, the security wouldn’t open the doors and the airline staff had 'absolutely no clue'. (Also Read | Radhika Apte on chatter around her accent: These things are quite entertaining) Radhika Apte with a friend at the airport.

Radhika shares pics

Radhika shared a clip in which several people were seen behind a locked glass door. A few people also spoke with the security staff. In a few photos, she along with her team sat on the floor as other passengers stood nearby.

Radhika narrates what happened

Sharing the pictures, Radhika wrote, "I had to post this! Today morning I had a flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. But the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and locked it! The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has absolutely no clue!"

Radhika talks about airline staff, co-passengers

"Apparently, their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside. I managed to escape briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay (smiley emoji) now I’m locked inside (grinning face with big eyes emoji) and they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm (smiling face with hearts emoji) all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride!!"

About Radhika's films

Radhika was recently seen in a cameo role in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan. Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the film released in theatres on Friday. On the first day of its release, the film minted ₹7 crore nett in India. Presented by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, Merry Christmas is billed as "a genre-defying tale" shot in Hindi and Tamil with a different set of supporting actors.

While the Hindi version of Merry Christmas co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, the Tamil iteration has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. The film also introduces Pari, a child actor. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg, Merry Christmas also has cameos by Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte.

Radhika also has the revenge thriller series Akka, alongside Keethy Suresh, which hails from YRF Entertainment. The series is being directed by debutante writer-director Dharmaraj Shetty.

