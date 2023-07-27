Raghav Chadha on how his life changed after engagement with Parineeti Chopra: ‘My colleagues tease me a little less now'

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May in New Delhi and the actor and Aam Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader will reportedly marry later in 2023. In a new interview with The Quint, Raghav Chadha opened up about life after engagement with Parineeti Chopra. The politician said that his colleagues and seniors tease him less now, since he is set to marry soon. Also read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha looking at winter wedding in Rajasthan

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra at their engagement in Delhi.

The two never publicly spoke about them dating, but reportedly, they knew each other for several years before making their relationship official in May. Since their engagement, pictures and videos of them from Rajasthan had surfaced online as they visited various locations, scouting for their wedding venue.

Raghav on engagement with Parineeti

Recently Raghav was asked how his life had changed after engagement with Parineeti. "Well, I think we should restrict this conversation to political alliances and not personal alliances. But yes, most certainly, my colleagues, co-workers in the party, and my seniors tease me a little less now... Earlier they used to ask me to get married, now they tease me a little less because they know I am getting married soon," Raghav told The Quint.

Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Raghav Chadha in Delhi earlier in May.

Parineeti and Raghav's engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family and friends on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The couple was twinning in white ethnic outfits for the ceremony that was attended by everyone from actor Priyanka Chopra to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. After their engagement, Parineeti and Raghav had also stepped out to greet the paparazzi and posed for photos as they made their first public appearance as a newly-engaged couple.

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding

As per a recent Hindustan Times report, Parineeti and Raghav are looking for their wedding venue, and are planning to get married between September and November this year in Rajasthan. According to a source, Parineeti went scouting for the venue in Udaipur and is also exploring Kishangarh. While she went solo to Udaipur, she was joined by Raghav for the rest of the tour in Rajasthan.

